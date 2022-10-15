Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 16

Live Music in the Orchard: Cville Jazz Congregation: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Patio with Ball & Chain: 2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations recommended.
“The Glass Menagerie”: Four County Players in Barboursville has canceled this weekend's performances as a result of a positive COVID case within the cast. Dates for rescheduled performances will be announced soon. Tickets purchased for this weekend automatically will transfer to the rescheduled dates. Tickets also can be transferred to next weekend's performances instead, pending availability of seats. 4countyplayers@fourcp.org or (540) 832-5355.
Hungry Hardluck Heroes: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
“Love and Information”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Minari": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.
Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.