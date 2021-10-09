Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 10

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 2 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.
Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., performances by Victoria Lee at 10 a.m., The Rivanna Winds at 11 a.m., Otra Vez at 12:30 p.m. and Nobody’s Business at 3:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, buy tickets online for $7, $6 seniors. Ages 12 and younger get in for free.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
Swansong: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: 1:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $8, Crash Zone Pre-Party at 10 a.m. is free. Parking $15. Rescheduled from April 4-5, 2020; all tickets purchased for original and rescheduled dates will be honored.