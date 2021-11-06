Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 7

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 2: Bass & Beethoven” with bassist Peter Spaar, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$20.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 2 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Paramount Presents: Schoolhouse Rock Live! at Paramount Theater has been canceled. For ticket refund inquiries, call (434) 979-1333.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.