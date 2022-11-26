 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 27

  • 0

Live Music in the Orchard: Matty Metcalfe: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Miles Pearce: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Kat and the Travelers: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

