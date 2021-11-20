Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 21

Westminster Organ Concert Series: “Organ Vespers,” concert of organ music written for the evening service by 17th-century composers Heinrich Scheidemann and Samuel Scheidt performed by organist Jonathan Schakel, 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks are required
University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $15, $13 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members, $5 students, free if younger than 18.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
The Joker Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.