 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 21
0 comments

Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 21

  • 0

Westminster Organ Concert Series: “Organ Vespers,” concert of organ music written for the evening service by 17th-century composers Heinrich Scheidemann and Samuel Scheidt performed by organist Jonathan Schakel, 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks are required

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $15, $13 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members, $5 students, free if younger than 18.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Joker Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears breaks free, but the legal fight isn't over

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play
Arts & Theatre

'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play

Instead of relying on Hollywood-style visual effects to share the story of George Bailey and the Christmas Eve when he learns what a difference his time on earth has made in the lives of his friends, family and hometown, Moran's cast and Foley artists are drawing on the wonder of old-school radio dramas to tell the tale in a new way for pandemic-weary audiences.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert