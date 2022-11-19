 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 20

  • 0

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Cody Halquist, horn: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for ages 18 and younger.

University of Virginia Chamber Singers: Fall concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

People are also reading…

"Violet": 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Talmi Entertainment Presents: "Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet": 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $175 platinum, $120 gold circle, $80, $70, $50, $40, $30.

Westminster Organ Concert Series: Harpsichord recital featuring music from J.S. Bach's "The Well-Tempered Clavier," 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, reception follows. Sanctuary is accessible to wheelchairs. Parking available behind church. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Violet' traces young woman's journey to transformation

'Violet' traces young woman's journey to transformation

What makes "the deceptively difficult show" an appealing choice at this moment is its message that "you can never tell just by looking at a person just what someone is carrying on the inside," director and choreographer Perry Medlin said. "I think the message of 'Violet' is really a timeless one about learning how to heal the scars we carry with us on the inside, as well as the ones on the outside. Although it's set in the '60s in a specific place, it's very universal."

Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 18

University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra: Fall Concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members,…

Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 17

One-Act Play Festival: The Center Players featuring Linda Blondel, Betsy Cochran, Jody Forman, Larry Goldstein, Jim Horstkotte, Karen Katz, Li…

Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 19

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Streamed & Screened: Interviews with the stars and creator of HULU's new 'Fleishman is in Trouble'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert