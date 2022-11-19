Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 20

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Cody Halquist, horn: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for ages 18 and younger.
University of Virginia Chamber Singers: Fall concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.
Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
People are also reading…
"Violet": 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.
Talmi Entertainment Presents: "Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet": 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $175 platinum, $120 gold circle, $80, $70, $50, $40, $30.
Westminster Organ Concert Series: Harpsichord recital featuring music from J.S. Bach's "The Well-Tempered Clavier," 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, reception follows. Sanctuary is accessible to wheelchairs. Parking available behind church.