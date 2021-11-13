Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 14

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Lettuce: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.
Upfront Inc. Presents: Tom Segura — I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour: 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $78.50, $48, $40.50, $35 and $28.50.
Old Soul featuring Jon Spear and Dara James Duo: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Della Mae: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.
