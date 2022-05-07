 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, May 8

Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival: More than 120 jury-selected artists, craft demonstrations, live music, children’s activities, food trucks and Virginia wines and beers, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, (434) 326-8284, $7, $6 seniors and military members, weekend passes $12 and $10, children 12 and younger get in free.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Camp Holiday Trails: “Hope Grows” fundraiser with music by DJ Tobler, family-friendly fun, pony rides and more, 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, King Family Vineyard in Crozet, (434) 977-3781, $150 per person; $85 per person; $40 per additional child.

Denim-n-Lace: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jon Spencer and the HITmakers: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $20 advance.

