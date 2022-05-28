 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, May 29

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Memorial Day Weekend Music on the Patio by Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 festival and Looking Glass, $10 festival only, three-day ticket $25.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Session Sunday Live Music Series with The Pollocks: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.

