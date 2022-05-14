Best Bets for Sunday, May 15

Pianist Jeremy Thompson: Celebratory solo recital on Wednesday Music Club’s new grand piano, 3:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, $125 concert and dinner, $30 concert only, $10 student concert only.
Willie D-E: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wiz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.
The Mike Lucci Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
EMS Appreciation/Benefit Comedy Night featuring Chris Alan, Jessica Liz, TJ Ferguson and Tim D. Miller: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 advance, benefits TJEMS.
People are also reading…
Session Sunday Live Music Series with Cville Jazz Congregation: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.
Wilson School of Dance: “Bridging Connections,” 45th annual Spring Performance, 1 and 4 p.m. shows, V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 973-5678, free.