Best Bets for Sunday, May 1

Performance Concentration Showcase Recital: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised..

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-4:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Children”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

The Cavalier Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Song & Dance”: .m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, free for University of Virginia students.

