Best Bets for Sunday, March 6

Wednesday Music Club’s Winners’ Recital: Winners of 2022 Wednesday Music Club Competition will perform, 1:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free.

“Sacred Music of Monticello”: Early Music Access Project instrumentalists with soprano Brianna Robinson, countertenor Patrick Dailey, baritone James Dargan and conductor David McCormick, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, (703) 587-0483, $25, $10 students/economic need. Choose live or livestreamed performance.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.