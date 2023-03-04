The Virginia Consort & Festival Chorus: Haydn's "Lord Nelson Mass," 100-voice chorus with full orchestra and soloists, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $35, $25 students.

Music in the Mountains with Mattie Fuller: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Wait Until Dark”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Paulien: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 2 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

J.B. Brown: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.