Best Bets for Sunday, March 27

Music on the Patio with Dominic Carpin & Bryan Martin: Cashmere Jungle Lords: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Wavelength Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

WWE Road to Wrestlemania: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $95-$15, parking $20.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: “Anything Goes — The Musical in HD”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors and $11 students.

Spring Outdoor Expo: Noon-5 p.m., includes live music, vendor displays, craft beer and pub grub, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Zach Burnette: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jason Burke Band: 2-4 p.m. Selvedge Brewing, (434) 270-0555.

Zachary Williams (of The Lone Bellow) with Early James: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $18 advance.

Organist Jonathan Schakel in Westminster Organ Concert Series: Organ music of Johann Sebastian Bach in new Organ Meditations series, 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required.

