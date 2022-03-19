 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Sunday, March 20

  • 0

Music on the Patio with Billy Brockman: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Blues Traveler with very special guest Danielle Howle: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40, $35 advance.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, UVa students may request free tickets in advance.

People are also reading…

Charlottesville Ballet’s “A Fairy Tale Gathering”: 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 youths. VIP “Ever After Party: is $49.75.

Déjà Vu: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lily Graciela: 2-4 p.m. Selvedge Brewing, (434) 270-0555.

Songwriter Showcase featuring Maddie Mae, Charlie Shea and Ramona Martinez: 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Boozy Drag Brunch: Live Arts fundraiser with drag performances, brunch buffet, live auction and games, 1-5 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, $250, $150, $25 virtual.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Saturday, March 19

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, UVa students may reque…

Forget about the leg; just watch him dance

Forget about the leg; just watch him dance

A show that’s heavy on dancing was a particular challenge. “I like to surprise people,” said the curly-haired 18-year-old, whose story has long inspired his small community. 

Best Bets for Wednesday, March 16

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 …

Watch Now: Related Video

Anne Hathaway adopted 'raw vegan' diet for role in 'WeCrashed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert