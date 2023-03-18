Music in the Mountains with 2Wishes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Live Arts: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: "Masterworks 4: New World Symphony" featuring guest conductor Paul Ghun Kim and violinist Brendon Elliott, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Paramount Presents: CDP Theatre Producers of Sydney, Australia — Sydney Opera House's "Meeting Mozart": 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $19.75, $14.75 youths.

Juliet Lloyd: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Highway to Rock: Presented by Stacy's Music, students will be backed by house band The Lone Rangers, two student bands will perform, 12:30 p.m., doors open at noon, The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.50.

Baked Shrimp with Lucid Evolution: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.