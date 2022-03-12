Best Bets for Sunday, March 13

Gary Green and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble: “Swing into Spring” Benefit Concert, 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35 gold circle, $32 gold circle advance, $25 reserved, $22 reserved advance, $20 general admission standing room only, $17 general admission standing room only advance, benefits The Haven.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: The Mavericks — “En Español” World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75.75, $65.75, $48.75, $38.75.

The Mike Lucci Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

An Evening with Davis Wax Museum (Trio): 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.