Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with The Recherche Duo: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Wait Until Dark”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Paramount Presents: Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents "Songs We Love": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$39.75, $34.75, $24.75.

Darlingside with Molly Parden: Presented by WNRN, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.