Best Bets for Sunday, June 5

Music on the Patio by The Recherche Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Thanks & Celebration Service with Pastor Bill at 10:30 a.m., Rocking Chair Feedback with Mark Newton at 11 a.m. and Rivanna Winds Dixieland — Cville Band at noon, Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Sharknado”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Monday.

Ringo Starr receives honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music in Boston

