Best Bets for Sunday, June 12

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount Presents: Buddy Guy — Live in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $109, $79, $59, $49.
When Jaquel Spivey found out he was nominated for a Tony Award as lead actor in “A Strange Loop,” he was shocked. Not just for the normal reasons, but for the statement it made. He says Broadway's history “has not been here for people like me.” Making his Broadway debut, Spivey plays Usher, an overweight Black, gay man struggling to write a musical about an overweight Black, gay man struggling to write a musical and so on — like a strange loop. Playwright Michael R. Jackson Jackson believes the story is relatable to anyone who has ever felt like an outsider or wants to know how that feels.
Last summer, Victory Hall Opera’s inaugural performances of “Soundflight” at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler sold out in four minutes. The ench…
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Midlife Crisis Band: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks …
John Leguizamo is back with a new stage project that has a historical bent. He’s the co-writer of the musical “Kiss My Aztec!” — a fusion of salsa, gospel, hip-hop, funk and merengue that explores the story of the Spanish conquest of Latin America. Like “Latin History for Morons,” Leguizamo’s last one-man play on Broadway, “Kiss My Aztec!” is a hilarious celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture. But unlike the others, it is his first full-scale musical and the comedian stays behind the scenes this time around. “Kiss My Aztec!” begins previews on Wednesday at Hartford Stage before opening on June 10.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
"We have a fake leg, two fake arms and a fake eyeball," Evans said. "We have slaps. We have kicks. We have kicks to the groin. We have punches. We have arms coming off."
Music on the Patio by The Recherche Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Pianist Jeremy Thompson: Celebratory solo recital on Wednesday Music Club’s new grand piano, 3:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, $125 concert …
Tony Award host and theater veteran Ariana DeBose says this year’s telecast will spread its arms wider to celebrate both Broadway’s stars and the unsung heroes like understudies and swings who kept shows open during the pandemic restart. The Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated actress was once an ensemble member and understudy on Broadway. DeBose will host the three-hour awards show Sunday, helping hand out the 26 competitive Tonys. She vows to “have a lot of fun.” DeBose is quite familiar with the massive Radio City Music Hall stage. She’s performed during three previous telecasts, including in “Summer,” “Motown the Musical” and “Bring It On: The Musical.”
