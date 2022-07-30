 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Sunday, July 31

  • 0

Live Music in the Orchard: Gina Sobel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women”: 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Annie Stokes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “10 Things I Hate About You”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

People are also reading…

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Tuesday. July 26

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Cyndi Lauper says 'Kinky Boots' offers hope for a new time

Cyndi Lauper says 'Kinky Boots' offers hope for a new time

Three years after it closed on Broadway, the musical “Kinky Boots” returns to New York City. The show may not have changed, but the country has. The Cyndi Lauper- and Harvey Fierstein-created musical landed on Broadway in 2013, with a big hug to acceptance, tolerance and love. It reappears off-Broadway now as same-sex gains and privacy rights seem under threat. The musical is about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens. Lauper, whose hits include “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time,” says one thing special about it is that everyone evolves.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert