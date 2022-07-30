Best Bets for Sunday, July 31

Live Music in the Orchard: Gina Sobel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women”: 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
Music on the Patio with Annie Stokes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “10 Things I Hate About You”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.
Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.