Best Bets for Sunday, July 24

Live Music in the Orchard: Old Soul Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Late-Night Comedy in the Orchard: Herron Comedy: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
Johnny’s 70th Birthday Fundraiser Celebration featuring Scuffletown: Benefit for Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, 4-7 p.m., Chisholm Vineyards in Schuyler, www.scuffletownmusic.com.
Music on the Patio with Haze and Dacey: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Gary Randal: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15. Audience Talkback begins at 4:30 p.m.
Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Merry Widow”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.
Juliet Lloyd: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.