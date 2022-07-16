 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, July 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Jelly Street Jazz: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Premiere of “Reconstructed: The Rebuilding of African American Communities Through Faith and Education”: 3 p.m., Fluvanna County High School Auditorium, presented by Fluvanna County Arts Council. free. Masks recommended.

Mojo Pie: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Sundown: Community event with music by a DJ, food and swimming, 4-7 p.m., Booker T. Washington Park, free.

