Best Bets for Sunday, July 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.