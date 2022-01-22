Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 23

Editor’s note: Inclement weather may prompt closings and cancellations or postponements of performances. Contact the venue before venturing out.

Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Anderson East with Bendigo Fletcher: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $27, $25 advance.

“Pipeline”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Déjà Vu: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Ryley Walker with Films on Song: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.