Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 22

  • 0

Ty Burkhardt: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

"The River": Virginia premiere, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Frozen" Sing-Along: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$10, $8 youths ages 12 and younger.

Juliet Lloyd: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Night Moves with shady cove: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

 

