Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 16

The Burkes (Caroline and Jason): 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Pipeline”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.
Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Cody Purvis with Eli Cook: 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.