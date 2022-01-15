 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BEST BETS

Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 16

The Burkes (Caroline and Jason): 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Pipeline”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Cody Purvis with Eli Cook: 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

