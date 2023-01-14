 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 15

Wednesday Music Club: "Musical Interlude," a scholarship winners' recital by university music majors featuring cellist Christopher Fox of the University of Virginia, pianist Juichi (Irene) Tsai of James Madison University and soprano Lourdes Rodriguez of Shenandoah Conservatory, 2-4 p.m., reception follows, auditorium at The Center at Belvedere, $55-$45.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Live Nation Presents: Brian Regan National Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.50.

Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chuck Ragan with Kai Crowe-Getty: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.

