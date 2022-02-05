Best Bets for Sunday, Feb. 6

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Exceptional Artists Presents: Gordon Lightfoot — The Legend in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74, $59 and $49.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.