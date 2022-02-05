 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Sunday, Feb. 6

  • 0

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Exceptional Artists Presents: Gordon Lightfoot — The Legend in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74, $59 and $49.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 4

"Winter Break": Teen Arts Project, 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccinatio…

Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 5

Music on the Patio with Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations …

Best Bets for Monday, Jan. 31

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Riverdance to tour US with group's first Black female dancer

Riverdance to tour US with group's first Black female dancer

“Though the style itself might seem rigid in its traditional form, I use it as an outlet to express myself,” Bullock said. “Almost everything about it is mesmerizing to me. There’s something about Irish dancing that I feel like resonates with anyone who watches it.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Moonfall"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert