"Spring Break": A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 2:30 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required for this performance.
Journey Freedom Tour 2023 with Toto: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $499-$35, parking.
The Wavelength Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
“The River”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
2023 UVa Basketball: UVa Women vs. Pitt: Basketball on the big screen, 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Mo & Mary Mac: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
