Best Bets for Sunday, Feb. 27

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Featuring Kelly Peral on oboe, Jiyeon Choi on clarinet, Dan Sender on violin, Ayn Balija on viola, Peter Spaar on double bass, Elizabeth Roberts on bassoon, Nathaniel Lee on trombone and John Nye on trumpet, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $$15, $13 UVa staff and faculty members, $5 students, free for ages 6 to 18.

Max Mandu: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

New Works Festival: Five one-act plays written, directed and performed by University of Virginia students, 2 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5. For mature audiences.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Animation: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.

Denim-n-Lace: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

