Wednesday Music Club's Winners' Recital: 2 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, free.
"Wait Until Dark": 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children's tickets will be sold.
Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Charlottesville Players Guild: "Seven Guitars," 2 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.
Big Thief with Buck Meek: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
Paramount Presents: Los Lobos: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $69.75, $54.75, $44.75, $39.75.
People are also reading…
Jodie Davis & Bo Heatherly: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.