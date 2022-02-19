Best Bets for Sunday, Feb. 20

Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
The Movement with Ballyhoo! and Little Stranger: 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Philadelphia Story”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.
Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Andy Shauf with Yves Jarvis: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance. Tickets purchased for any previous dates will be honored; refunds available at point of purchase.