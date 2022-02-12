Best Bets for Sunday, Feb. 13

Valentine’s Sunday Brunch with harpist Vicky Lee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $75 per person.
“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.
Black Sterlings featuring Sharif and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“Virginia in Love: Celtic Music for Valentine’s Day” by Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Yola with Jac Ross: Jefferson Theater show has been rescheduled for Sept. 18. (800) 594-8499.
Poetry Live! with host poet James Cole: Inaugural event featuring poets Sara Robinson, Patricia Asuncion, Myron Ballard, Brian James, Bill Prindle, Marti Snell, La’Tasha Strother and James Cole, 7 p.m., Conover Studio on fourth floor at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can ($5 suggested).
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Tchaikovsky and Copland, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$20, $20% discount for UVa faculty and staff members, $10 students, each UVa student can reserve one free ticket in advance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Pride & Prejudice”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.
Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.