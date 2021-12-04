Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 5

Charlottesville Symphony Family Holiday Concert: Featuring string, harp, piano and percussion players with UVa University Singers, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.
“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 2 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount Presents: “Christmas with Elvis”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $34.75, $29.75, $24.75.