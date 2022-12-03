Best Bets for Sunday. Dec. 4

Live Music in the Orchard: Matty Metcalfe: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Charlottesville Symphony and UVa University Singers' Family Holiday Concert: With conductor Michael Slon, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.
Music on the Patio with Ryan Hollander: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.
Gary Broyles: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
"Violet": 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "White Christmas": 2 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths.
"Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia's Prisons": 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.