Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 19

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “A Christmas Story”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Paramount Presents: Fifth annual Brew & Buddy Run and “Elf” screening: 4:30 p.m., run, 6 p.m. screening of “Elf,” Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 Brew & Buddy Run, $8 movie only, $5 youth movie only.