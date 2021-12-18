 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 19
0 Comments

Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 19

  • 0

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “A Christmas Story”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Paramount Presents: Fifth annual Brew & Buddy Run and “Elf” screening: 4:30 p.m., run, 6 p.m. screening of “Elf,” Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 Brew & Buddy Run, $8 movie only, $5 youth movie only.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eric Clapton sues woman for selling bootleg concert CD on eBay

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert