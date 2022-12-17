Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 18

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.
Mojo "Sweet Potato" Pie Christmas Sing-along and Pie Share: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Matt Lewis and Big Ray and the Kool Kats: "Christmas with Elvis," 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 960-4595, $35-$25.
Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup Final: 10 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, advance registration highly recommended, masks optional.
Charlottesville Ballet: "The Nutcracker," 12:30 and 4:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $75. 12:30 p.m. show has sold out.
Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Victory Hall Players: “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," 2:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theatre in Scottsville, $15-$10.