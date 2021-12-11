 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 12
0 comments

Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 12

  • 0

Andrew J. Shelden and The Jingle Singers in “Welcome (Back) Christmas”: A cappella concert of sacred and secular music, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, free.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Freightliner Acoustic Duo (Paulo Franco and Jimmy Slagle): 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $63-$43, $20 parking, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry.

37th Singing Christmas Tree: “O Holy Night,” featuring adult and child vocalists and musicians, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Orange Baptist Church, (540) 672-2996, free, masks encouraged. Nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds.

Paramount Presents: Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 ages 3 to 12.

The Unsuitables: Live music, 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play
Arts & Theatre

'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play

Instead of relying on Hollywood-style visual effects to share the story of George Bailey and the Christmas Eve when he learns what a difference his time on earth has made in the lives of his friends, family and hometown, Moran's cast and Foley artists are drawing on the wonder of old-school radio dramas to tell the tale in a new way for pandemic-weary audiences.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert