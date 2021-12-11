Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 12

Andrew J. Shelden and The Jingle Singers in “Welcome (Back) Christmas”: A cappella concert of sacred and secular music, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, free.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Freightliner Acoustic Duo (Paulo Franco and Jimmy Slagle): 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $63-$43, $20 parking, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry.
37th Singing Christmas Tree: “O Holy Night,” featuring adult and child vocalists and musicians, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Orange Baptist Church, (540) 672-2996, free, masks encouraged. Nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds.