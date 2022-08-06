Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 7

Three years after it closed on Broadway, the musical “Kinky Boots” returns to New York City. The show may not have changed, but the country has. The Cyndi Lauper- and Harvey Fierstein-created musical landed on Broadway in 2013, with a big hug to acceptance, tolerance and love. It reappears off-Broadway now as same-sex gains and privacy rights seem under threat. The musical is about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens. Lauper, whose hits include “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time,” says one thing special about it is that everyone evolves.