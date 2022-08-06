Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 7

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 2 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
Music on the Patio with Billy Brockman: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Central Virginia Blues Society Blues Jam: Benefits Comfort Zone Camp for Kids, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
The Cashore Marionettes: 3 p.m., Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $25, $15 youths.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Moana”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
Sharif: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.