Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 21

Live Music in the Orchard: Bob Keel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Beverley Street String Band in Milepost Music series: 1-3 p.m., Humpback Rocks at Milepost 6 on Blue Ridge Parkway, (866) 303-2773, bring a chair, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Magic City Hippies with WILLIS: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Live Arts’ Poetry Live! with host poet James Cole: Featuring poets Audrey Parks, Sara Robinson, Dr. Lesley Wheeler and Cole, 7 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested. Wear a mask and be able to provide proof of immunization or negative test result.