Best Bets for Sunday, April 24

Music on the Patio by Calista Garcia: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended
“It Shoulda Been You”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised..
John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 2 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.
“The Children”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.
“The Bold, The Young and the Murdered”: 2 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21, $11 students.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 5” concert, woodwind and brass players return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center , (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “In the Heat of the Night”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.
Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Songwriter Showcase featuring U Records Artists: With Luke Richard Powers, Nicola Lawless and CD Barnes, 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $40, sold out.
Live Arts’ “Poetry Live!” with host poet James Cole: Featured poets include Browning Porter, J. Thomas Brown, Ronald Berube, Bryan Hancock, Andie Weaver and Tramere Monroe, 7 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, $5 suggested.
“Mamma Mia!”: 2 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, $14, $6 students and seniors, $12 and $5 advance.