Best Bets for Sunday, April 17

Easter Sunday Music on the Patio by Stan Hamrick: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 2 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Daniel Kepel: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Wendy Williams 'ready to go back to work' after cancellation of talk show

