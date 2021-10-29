 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 30
Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep with music by Scuffletown: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Dayton Catering food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Witches' Ball with Ships in the Night, Synthetic Division, Solemn Shapes and DJ Cadybug: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.,  IX Art Park,$26.66, $20 advance, 18 and older.

Tauk with Litz: 8 p.m.,  doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Dave Goodrich: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Déjà Vu: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Halloween Bash: Chamomile & Whiskey and 49 Winchester: 6:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $15, $12 advance. Part of the proceeds will benefit Chris Long Foundation and Waterboys.

"Wheels, Wine & Wonder": Family-friendly fundraiser for The Chris Long Foundation with music by Gallatin Canyon Band, 1-4 p.m., King Family Vineyards, $125.

