Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 29

Live Music in the Orchard: The Pollocks: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

The Virginia Gentlemen: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10.

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, Cunningham Creek Vineyards, (434) 207-3907, 

Grand Opening Gala for new DuCard Pavilion space with South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tonal Strangers: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. 

The Fantasy Festival Fundraiser: Outdoor festival from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., costume contest at 8 p.m., Looking Glass After-Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Ix Art Park, pay what you can, suggested donation $15.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show": 9 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $17 admission plus prop bag, $10 adults, $7 prop bag upgrade.

Percussionist Tom Teasley and violinist Steve Nachmanovitch: "Free Play," first event in Teasley's two-day residency, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $12, $10 seniors and students.

Sharif: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bobby G & The Heavies: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

2022 Mock Stars Ball: Starring The Grateful Dead by Bofa, Nirvana by Yard Sale, The Strokes by Cougar Beatrice, Little Feat by Sisters & Brothers, Paramore by Soul Meets Body, Fleetwood Mac by Boxed Lunch and The Cranberries by Silverstone, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance. Benefits Shelter for Help in Emergency in honor of Whitney French. Costumes strongly encouraged but not required.

