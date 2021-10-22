Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 23

Virginia Gentlemen Family Weekend Concert: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, $10.

“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$12.

Music on the Patio with music by Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., 106 Grilled food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Rachael Sage with violinist Kelly Halloran: 6 p.m., The Garage, free.

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 2-5 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.