Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 22

Free Bridge Quintet: "Bird Song: The Music of Charlie Parker": 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students and youths ages 6 to 18.

"Sense and Sensibility": 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Live Music in the Orchard: Lua Project: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

"Hocus Pocus" Movie Night: Family-friendly event, 7-9 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $10, $5 ages 12 and younger, reservations encouraged. Complimentary small popcorn for anyone in costume.

Music on the Patio with Kat and The Travelers: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Gina Sobel and Matt Draper: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Venue closes at 5:30 p.m.

The Cadillac Three with Everette and Emma White: 7:15 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Met Live in HD: “Medea”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

2022 Mad Jazz Festival: Starring Tim Warfield and VIP Room headliner Chelsea Reed & The Fair Weather Five, hosted by Dave Rogers of NBC 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, $75 VIP tickets, $20 Cheers ticket. Proceeds from wine auctions will benefit Madison County Free Clinic. $5 from each ticket will be donated to University of Virginia Breast Care Center.

Sexbruise?: Satirical pop band, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40 for ticket four-pack, $15 at door, $12 advance.

18th annual Adrenaline Film Project Screening Event: 8 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theater, $12.

