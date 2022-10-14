Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 15

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Ballet: "Beer & Ballet," performances at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Champion Brewing Company, (434) 227-7592, free.

Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep with Scuffletown: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: Four County Players in Barboursville has canceled this weekend's performances as a result of a positive COVID case within the cast. Dates for rescheduled performances will be announced soon. Tickets purchased for this weekend automatically will transfer to the rescheduled dates. Tickets also can be transferred to next weekend's performances instead, pending availability of seats. 4countyplayers@fourcp.org or (540) 832-5355.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate '80s Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Love & Basketball": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Latin Ballet of Virginia: "Alma Latina (Latin Soul)," 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 seniors and students.

Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza: Grave Rave with hosts Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, partially seated show, must be 16 or older.