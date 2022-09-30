Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 1

Scuffletown: 1-4 p.m., 53rd Winery and Vineyards (formerly Cooper Vineyards) in Louisa, (540) 894-1536,
Live Music in the Orchard: Jackson, Pendergrass and Townsend: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Kizomba Family Night: Dancing, dining, games and cider, 6-10 p.m., beginner-friendly kizomba dance lesson at 6 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $15, $10 early bird, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Patio with Smokin' Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
First Saturday Bachata — Salsa Social: 4 p.m., Grace Estate Winery, (434) 823-1486.
"Love and Information": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.
Forever Motown: 5:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $125.
Paramount Presents: Pilobolus Big Five-Oh!: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $64.75, $54.75, $44.75.
The Districts with Alicia Blue: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.