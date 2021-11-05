Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 6

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 2: Bass & Beethoven” with bassist Peter Spaar, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$20.

Music on the Patio with Adriel Genet: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 1 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Donna the Buffalo: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.